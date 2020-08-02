Severe thunderstorm rolls through north-central West Virginia Saturday evening

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A severe thunderstorm with winds upwards of 60 MPH moved through the heart of north-central West Virginia Saturday evening.

Andi Lamb, Jane Lew (Lewis County_

Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, and Ritchie counties were all under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning as this cell moved through the region.

Wesley Knight, Lost Creek (Harrison County)

Sarah Sendling, Lost Creek (Harrison County)

The first wind damage report in our area was reported at 8:45 PM to the Harrison County 911 Center for multiple trees down in the Reynoldsville area. A total of five reports of wind damage from Harrison County were reported to the National Weather Service Office in Charleston.

Butterhill, Marion County







However, Harrison County wasn’t the only area to receive wind damage. The StormTracker 12 Weather Team received a report of a tree down along the road in the Buttermilk Hill area of Marion County. Buttermilk Hill is located between the Fairview and Grant Town areas of Marion County.

Jason, Clarksburg (Harrison)

The storm as it moved through created anominous look in the sky. As the cell matured, the leading of the storm formed a shelf cloud along the base of the system. This is caused by the cold air that is being forced out of the storm thanks to the heavy rain. This cold air is much more dense than the air ahead of storm, it forces the warm-moist air upwards where it condenses to form the shelf cloud. Shelf clouds are a great indicator of strong winds and heavy rain.

Video Courtesy of Jason from Clakrsburg

Patrick Stevens, Fairmont

Our StormTracker 12 WeatherEye was able to capture a beautiful shot of the shelf cloud as it moved through Harrison County.

The storm also created a beautiful lightning display across the region as the sun began to set.

Jade Ash, Spelter

Video Courtesy of Tim Yoos

Here is a look at more photos of the severe storm that have been sent in to the StormTracker 12 Weather Team.