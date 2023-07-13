CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — All of north central West Virginia is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued the watch at 1:55 p.m. Thursday, July 13, and it will remain in place until 9 p.m. All but West Virginia’s northernmost and eastern panhandle counties are affected.

Severe Weather Watch for July 13 until 9 p.m. (WBOY)

A watch means that the conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in or near the area, as compared to a warning under which severe storms are already confirmed in the area.

Several counties, including parts of Braxton, Nicholas, Harrison and Lewis counties and others were under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings periodically throughout the afternoon. Click here for the latest watches and warnings for the area.

According to NOAA, there is still only a “slight risk” of severe storms in West Virginia Thursday. Predictors from Wednesday said that there is a 15-29% chance of severe wind, a 15-29% chance of hail and a 2-4% chance of a tornado, according to NOAA.

