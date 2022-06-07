CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After some showers and downpours across the region on Tuesday, the possibility of strong, or even, severe thunderstorms is quite present for our Wednesday.

Severe outlook for Wednesday (WBOY)

Most of north central West Virginia, as well as the rest of the Mountain State, is under a Level 2 risk for the possibility for scattered severe thunderstorms.

WHAT ARE THE THREATS?

Power outages are a big concern with this system, thanks to a 15% or greater possibility of 57 MPH wind gusts or stronger.

A look at the severe weather threats (WBOY)

Nickel-to-quarter size hail (that’s one inch in diameter or greater) is possible as well as areas of flash flooding.

WHAT IS THE TIMING?

After some morning fog, storms will start to pop thanks to sunshine, warmth, and humidity in the early afternoon on Wednesday.



Storm timing Wednesday afternoon (WBOY)

Those storms will bring areas of heavy rain, as well as the potential for strong wind gusts and hail.

The second round will come in Wednesday evening after a little bit of sunshine that should recharge Mother Nature’s battery.

The first part of this will be strong but will weaken as the energy from the daytime heating and sunshine fades.

Wednesday night storm timing

Wednesday overnight into early Thursday storm timing

Thursday morning predictor

Areas of fog will also be in the cards Thursday morning with lingering showers potentially lasting into the afternoon.

By the time everything is said and done, much of the region will see up to a quarter-to-a-half inch of rainfall.

Rainfall forecast through Thursday (WBOY)

However, into the higher elevations, some spots could see more than an inch or two of rain if the clouds hit that area just right.

