Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flash Flood Watch vs Warning

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – This week in West Virginia it is Severe Weather Awareness Week. In the state of West Virginia, flash floods are one of the most common and costly forms of severe weather.

But what is the difference between a Flash Flood Watch and a Flash Flood Warning?

Just like in a severe thunderstorm watch, in a flood watch conditions are favorable for flooding. When you get a Flash Flood Watch alert, it is a great time to go over your emergency flood plan. Staying ahead of the flood could make the difference between life and death.

In a Flash Flood Warning the flash flooding is imminent or occurring, now is the time to take action. Avoid low-lying creeks/streams and flood prone areas. Water levels, especially in this area with the mountain and valley terrain, can rise extremely quickly.

On Saturday, Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet will be breaking down how thunderstorms for to help to keep you prepared for when severe weather strikes.