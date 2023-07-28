CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Power is out for potentially thousands across the region as severe thunderstorms barreled through Friday.

According to MonPower’s website, as of 4:39 p.m., there are currently 75 reported cases of power outages in the region, though that number may increase as the storm passes. The website reported that these outages could affect more than 3,000 residents.

A 12 News employee reported a tree down on West Virginia Route 98 headed out of Clarksburg and several other calls related to down trees and power lines have appeared on the Harrison County 911 Media Log.

According to the National Weather Service, much of north central West Virginia remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. on Friday and was under a severe thunderstorm warning that expired at 4:30 p.m. The heat advisory also remains in effect until 9 p.m.

