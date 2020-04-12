Severe weather threat overnight Easter Sunday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The StormTracker 12 Weather Team is tracking the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms late night Sunday night through Monday morning.

The main threats from these storms are strong damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and the possibility of hail.

Storm Prediction Center’s Day Two Severe Weather Outlook

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has placed all of North-Central West Virginia in a Marginal Risk area for the possibility of severe weather. A Marginal Risk is a one out of five on their categories of risk, while most of southern West Virginia is placed in the Slight Risk area (2 out of 5).

Predictor showing light to moderate rain showers moving through North-Central West Virginia Sunday evening.

Sunday evening you can expect to see light to moderate showers moving through the region.

As we start to head into the early morning hours on Monday, the strongest of the storms will move through. The exact timing and location of the strongest storms is yet to be determined, we will continue to break that down further as the system gets closer.

Severe Threats Late Sunday Night Through Monday Morning

We are expecting rainfall totals upwards of one to two inches from the rounds of rainfall associtated with these storms. That has prompted the Weather Prediction Center to place the southernmost section of the viewing area in the Slight Risk area for Flash Flooding.

After the strongest of the storms pass, the threat for damaging wind gusts will persist thanks to a very strong pressure gradient on the backside of the system.

The National Weather Service offices in both Charleston and Pittsburgh have issued a High Wind Watch for the entirety of the viewing area for Monday morning through Monday evening.

High Wind Watch for Monday

This means that wind gusts upwards of 50 MPH that have the potential to knock down trees and power lines will be moving through the region.

Be sure to stay Weather Aware heading into the overnight period between Sunday and Monday morning. Like the storms that moved through last week, this is currently projected to be a predawn event.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 Weather Team for updates throughout the weekend.