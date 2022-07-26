Gov. Justice has issued a State of Preparedness ahead of possible flooding. Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Tuesday declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties ahead of potential flooding this week.

There are possible heavy downpours and steady rain for much of the state in the forecast through Friday morning, Justice said.

Justice’s declaration directs the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, organize appropriate personnel and resources to be prepared to respond to any emergency that may develop, and facilitate the provision of any essential emergency services that may be required.

His declaration also asks West Virginians to monitor weather conditions through local media reports and to make sure and follow any instructions issued by their local and state emergency officials.

Stay up to date on the StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast on-air and online. The WVEMD will post updates on Facebook and Twitter, according to Gov. Justice’s announcement. Search for your county’s and local law enforcement’s official social media profiles for local updates.