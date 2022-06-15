WILEYVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The body of a 20-year-old woman was found in Wetzel County Tuesday evening after a powerful storm.

Officials said the young woman was swept away by a flash flood after being on a bridge and her body was found at around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Wileyville area.

Wednesday afternoon, Wetzel County Sheriff Michael Koontz said the woman was Alyssa Zaulda of Wetzel County.

Her body was recovered about a half a mile from where she was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Also in Wetzel County Tuesday, a Dominion Energy worker saved two men from a creek.

The Wileyville Fire Department, Folsom Fire Department, Hundred Fire Department, Pine Grove Fire Department, Wetzel County EMA, Mon County, Marion County, WV State Police, and Wetzel County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the call.

North central West Virginia, including Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Marion and Taylor counties, were impacted by the same powerful storm from the early morning Monday into Tuesday afternoon, but so far, the effects have been limited to flooding.