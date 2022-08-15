CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Heavy rain caused high water across multiple roadways in West Virginia on Monday morning and led to several water rescues, officials said.

Flash flooding was reported in areas of central and southeastern West Virginia, the National Weather Service reported. A flood warning was in effect for portions of Kanawha, Fayette and Greerbrier counties while a flood watch was issued for several other counties.

Up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain had fallen in some areas, which could lead to “life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses,” according to the National Weather Service.

The Kanawha County Commission said in a statement that several creeks were out of their banks and a special team was activated to help respond to calls about the high water. Water rescues were occurring, the statement said.

Aftermath of flooding and Kanawha County (Courtesy: WOWK)

The West Virginia Emergency Management Agency said flash flooding was occurring throughout the Kellys Creek and Campbells Creek areas of Kanawha County and urged nearby residents to monitor water levels and seek higher ground if needed.