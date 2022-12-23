Vehicles on Interstate 79 near the Kingmont Exit in Marion County. Credit: Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The forecasted flash freeze has left roads in north central West Virginia slick and dangerous.

For those who must go out due to an emergency, you can check road conditions in real time at WV511.org, although some cameras appear to be downed. Interstate 68 and Interstate 79 road conditions are also available on Twitter.

Ongoing

Interstate 79 Southbound is shut down at mile marker 150 for a crash, according to @WV511 on Twitter. Traffic is backed up to at least mile marker 153 due to the closure.

After 9 a.m., the City of Clarksburg posted on its Facebook page, saying:

Temperatures have now fallen below the temperature at which salt will actively melt ice, so roads remain dangerously icy. If you don’t need to be out, please stay off of the roads. Four-wheel and all-wheel drive vehicles offer little help on ice. If you must be out, reduce your speeds, increase your following distances, and break early. Be safe! Temperatures will continue to fall today and without warmer temperatures or sunshine the roads will not improve much beyond current conditions. Crews will continue plowing and laying down aggregate. City of Clarksburg

12 News viewer Amber Barclay captures the video below, showing a bus attempt to go up an incline on Stewart Street in Morgantown, only to end up sliding back into a ditch.

Van Voorhis Road shut down due to multiple disabled vehicles from icy road conditions, according to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency. The West Virginia Division of Highways was notified and responders are on the scene, it said.

Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management reported on its Facebook page that Interstate 79 northbound near the Kingmont Exit was temporarily closed Friday morning due to disabled tractor-trailers. It has since re-opened, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

The Valley Volunteer Fire Department shared the photos below:

In Fairview, Marion County, Rush’s Hill was closed Friday morning due to road conditions, according to Fairview Volunteer Fire Department. Click here for the latest.

Make sure to stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team throughout the winter for the latest weather updates on wboy.com and the StormTracker 12 app, available on Android and Apple devices. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or by subscribing to our Daily Forecast newsletter!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates as new information on road conditions becomes available.

Resolved

Vehicles stuck on Interstate 79 near the Kingmont Exit in Marion County. Credit: Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency reported that several trees are down in addition to icy and snowy road conditions, and urged those who must travel to use caution. It said the Division of Highways is aware of road conditions and has crews working to treat the roads.

In Clarksburg, crews are out as well. StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Josh Redwine took a look at road conditions right outside 12 News on W Pike Street.