Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week: Watches vs Warnings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Monday kicked off Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week across the state of West Virginia. The topic of focus for the day was the difference between watches and warnings.

Before severe weather strikes the National Weather Service will issue either Tornado, Severe Thunderstorm, or Flood watches depending on the different kind threat. A weather watch means that conditions are favorable for a certain type of severe weather to happen. For example, if there is a Tornado Watch issued for north-central West Virginia, the means that atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. When a watch is issued make sure you have a plan of action in case severe weather were to strike. What a shelter in the case of a tornado or severe thunderstorm, and be prepared to move to higher ground in case of a flash flood.

Example of a Severe Thunderstorm Watch from August of 2020

A warning means that the severe weather threat is occurring or is imminent. You need to take shelter and activate your severe weather plan. If your location is issued a Tornado Warning, get to an interior room on the lowest level of your home or business. If you are issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, get indoors away from any windows. In a Flash Flood Warning get to higher ground, especially if live in a low lying area near any creaks, streams, or rivers.

Example of a disaster supply kid via NOAA

When scattered or widespread severe weather is in the forecast, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) issues Severe Convective Outlooks. These “SPC Outlooks” display the severe weather risk for different locations for a certain time period.

Example of an SPC outlook from June 9th, 2020

But what do each of the colors on the map above mean? What is a “Level 1” or “Level 2” severe risk? Here is a breakdown of all six levels of an SPC Outlook:

Tuesday’s focus will be on tornadoes and there will be a statewide tornado drill at 11 AM. Stick with the StormTracker 12 Weather Team for continuing coverage of Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week.