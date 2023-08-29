CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Parts of north central West Virginia are under a flood watch Tuesday into Wednesday due to the possibility that excessive rainfall could lead to flash flooding.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued the flood watch for the following counties:
- Braxton
- Calhoun
- Clay
- Gilmer
- Roane
- Taylor
- Northwest Pocahontas
- Northwest Randolph
- Northwest Webster
- Southeast Randolph
- Southeast Webster
- Barbour
- Harrison
- Lewis
- Upshur
- Northwest Fayette
- Northwest Nicholas
- Northwest Raleigh
- Southeast Fayette
- Southeast Nicholas
- Southeast Raleigh
- Boone
- Kanawha
- Logan
The NWS’s flood watch will go into effect at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and will be lifted at 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
Recent heavy rainfall has left soil in the area compromised, meaning additional runoff could lead to localized flash flooding, particularly rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.