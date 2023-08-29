CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Parts of north central West Virginia are under a flood watch Tuesday into Wednesday due to the possibility that excessive rainfall could lead to flash flooding.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued the flood watch for the following counties:

Braxton

Calhoun

Clay

Gilmer

Roane

Taylor

Northwest Pocahontas

Northwest Randolph

Northwest Webster

Southeast Randolph

Southeast Webster

Barbour Harrison

Lewis

Upshur

Northwest Fayette

Northwest Nicholas

Northwest Raleigh

Southeast Fayette

Southeast Nicholas

Southeast Raleigh

Boone

Kanawha

Logan

West Virginia counties under a flood watch. Credit: NWS

The NWS’s flood watch will go into effect at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and will be lifted at 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Recent heavy rainfall has left soil in the area compromised, meaning additional runoff could lead to localized flash flooding, particularly rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.