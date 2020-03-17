Hail and hail safety for Severe Weather Awareness Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As Severe Weather Awareness Week continues in the Mountain State, we are transitioning from Winter to Spring.

We haven’t seen much snow in the cold season this year, but we saw a lot of ice pellets.

In the summertime, we see ice during severe thunderstorms; that is called hail.

So how does that happen?

First, you need a strong thunderstorm that contains a strong updraft and downdraft.

Raindrops are then carried into cold parts of the upper levels of the atmosphere. These raindrops will then freeze into small hailstones.

Hail is then carried up and down inside the storm cloud.

Hailstones grow by colliding with supercooled water droplets in the cloud.

The hailstones fall when they are heavy enough or when the updraft weakens.

Hail comes in many shapes and sizes, and some of the stones can cause a lot of damage.

Small hailstones during summertime thunderstorms are usually the size of a pea, dime, penny, or nickel and go anywhere from 1/4″ to 7/8″ in diameter.

Hail that is one inch in diameter or bigger is considered severe; this is comparable to the diameter of a quarter. Stones can get as big as four inches in diameter which is as big as a softball.

Hail can cause damage to airplanes, automobiles, rooves, along with crops and livestock.

If you get caught in hail during a thunderstorm, head indoors immediately.

According to the National Weather Service, get as many walls between you and the outside as you can. Stay away from windows and skylights as you head into a safe location. Stay there until the storm has passed.

If you are driving, pull over to a safe location; lower yourself in your vehicle and turn away from windows. Cover yourself to protect yourself from broken glass.