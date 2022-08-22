CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Office of Emergency Management is working to figure out the extent of the damage caused by recent storms.

The office shared a QR code that will take residents to a survey where they can report the amount of damage to their property, though it cautioned that it serves as a tool to assess those damages only, and is not an application for financial assistance.

The Office of Emergency Management said in its Facebook post that residents should use their 911 address to fill out the survey and that once they fill it out, the information provided will populate into the West Virginia Emergency Management Division database.

The office also said residents should only fill out one survey per household, but that those with neighbors who aren’t able to access the survey may help them by filling the survey out on their behalf.

Click here to take the survey.