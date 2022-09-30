CLARKSBURG W.Va. (WBOY) — Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane along Florida’s western coast near Cayo Costa Island at 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

At landfall, maximum sustained winds were at 150 mph. High winds, heavy rains, and catastrophic storm surge will all play a factor throughout the state of Florida over the next few days along with significant power outages, and historic flooding expected to take place as it moves slowly across the Florida peninsula.

This storm is tied as the strongest storm to ever hit the western side of the Florida Peninsula and will be in the top five storms to ever hit the Florida peninsula. As of 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, more than 1.7 million customers were without power according to poweroutage.us.

Hurricane Ian tracker (WBOY image)

As Ian advances across the Florida Peninsula, it is expected to weaken to a Category 1 hurricane before moving into the Atlantic. Ian will then make a turn back towards the west and make landfall somewhere along the Georgia/South Carolina coast. Hurricane Watches, Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings, along with Gale Warnings have been issued through Oct. 4 along the eastern seaboard.

Advisories (WBOY image)

As for us here in north central West Virginia, we will begin to see impacts from Ian late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Once Ian arrives in our region, it will have weakened substantially, but will still impact our weather. Heavy rainfall, strong winds, localized flash flooding and an isolated tornado risk can not be ruled out.

Hurricane Ian Tracker (WBOY image)

As Ian advances close to our region, we will have a better look at the impacts that we will be seeing. Continue to stick with the StormTracker 12 team for the latest updates as Ian continues to move toward our region.

