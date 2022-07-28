CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for six counties in the Mountain State.

This comes after historic rainfall and flooding in southern West Virginia.

According to a press release, the six counties under a State of Emergency are:

Fayette

Greenbrier

Logan

McDowell

Mingo

Wyoming

It says people in these areas have seen severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, high winds, flooding, downed trees, power outages, road blockages and more.

While there is no State of Emergency in north central West Virginia, Lewis, Gilmer, Upshur and Braxton counties as well as parts of Randolph, Webster and Pocahontas counties are under a Flood Watch until Friday, and the whole state remains under a State of Preparedness that Gov. Justice declared on Tuesday.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division will “implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency, and facilitate the provision of essential emergency services.”

To read the State of Emergency declaration, click here.