CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Several counties in north central West Virginia are under a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch starting at 2:25 p.m. for the following counties in north central West Virginia:

Harrison

Marion

Monongalia

Doddridge

Ritchie

Other counties at risk for tornadoes in the state are Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Tyler, Wood, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Wetzel, Hancock and Wirt counties.

Even if your county is not under a Tornado Watch, severe storms and wind are still expected across the northern part of West Virginia. Straight-line wind not caused by a tornado can still cause severe damage; on Sunday, Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown lost its roof from straight-line winds that reached up to 100 miles per hour!

In addition to possibly damaging winds, severe thunderstorms across the state could also bring large hail and flooding. Storms are expected to begin in the early evening with the most risk for severe weather north of Route 50 and west of I-79.

