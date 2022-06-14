CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Several counties in north central West Virginia are under a Flash Flood Warning, including Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Taylor and Wetzel.

There are also a number of Severe Thunderstorms Warnings and Exessive Heat Warnings in effect. Check our Weather Alerts page to see if your county is affected.

Here is flooding and high water that our viewers are seeing in the area already.

Harrison County

Flooding on Barnes Street in Wallace, Harrison County, West Virginia. (Courtesy: Roger Luchuck)

Flooding in Bridgeport, WV, on Route 50. Taken by Melissa Skidmore and used with permission.

Clarksburg (Courtesy: Rock Scissors Paper Salon)

Main Street, Clarksburg (WBOY image)

Buckhannon Pike closed for high water in Nutter Fort (Courtesy: Seth Price)

Nutter Fort (Courtesy: Stephanie N Claypool)

Flooding in Harrison County, West Virginia on June 14, 2022. (WBOY image).

Clarksburg area (WBOY image)

Anmoore (Courtesy: Kylie Hess)

Flooding in East View, Harrison County, West Virginia on June 14, 2022, taken by Tiffany Braden and used with permission.

Upshur County

Buckhannon (Courtesy: Angela Trivolette)

Marion Street in Buckhannon (Courtesy: Mark Delaney)

Vicksburg Road in Buckhannon (Courtesy: Mark Delaney)

Wetzel County

Folsom Fire Department (Courtesy: Jamie Wade)

This story will be updated throughout the day as we receive more photos.

If you are seeing flooding or severe storms in your area and can safely take pictures or videos, send them to us on the 12 News or StormTracker 12 Facebook pages or email us at news@wboy.com.