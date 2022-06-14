CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Several counties in north central West Virginia are under a Flash Flood Warning, including Barbour, Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Taylor and Wetzel.
There are also a number of Severe Thunderstorms Warnings and Exessive Heat Warnings in effect. Check our Weather Alerts page to see if your county is affected.
Here is flooding and high water that our viewers are seeing in the area already.
Harrison County
Upshur County
Wetzel County
This story will be updated throughout the day as we receive more photos.
If you are seeing flooding or severe storms in your area and can safely take pictures or videos, send them to us on the 12 News or StormTracker 12 Facebook pages or email us at news@wboy.com.