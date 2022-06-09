CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A string of severe storms pushed through north central West Virginia and the surrounding area Wednesday night.

There was a widespread Tornado Watch and a Warning in Marion County, but thankfully, none touched down. Some damages were reported, but nothing too severe in our 14 counties.

The National Weather Service is doing storm damage assessment in Wetzel and Monroe counties in West Virginia on Thursday.

Hail

Hail is one thing that may have caused minor damage across the area. Morgantown saw ping pong ball-sized hail with nearby Fairmont and Fairview experiencing coin-sized. Check the roof of your car for dents; if you have damage, let us know!

Lightning

12 News and StormTracker 12 received some incredible and beautiful lightning pictures sent in from our viewers across the area.

Not everyone was able to capture lightning, but several people caught some videos and photos of the approaching storm.

Damages

A camper crashed into a house in Stonewood Wednesday night, allegedly due to damaging wind gusts from the thunderstorm just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

As of early Thursday morning, there were around 4,700 Mon Power outages in north central West Virginia, but those numbers are declining steadily.

Are we missing photos of your area? Send your pictures and videos of Wednesday night’s storms to news@wboy.com or message us on the 12 News Facebook page.