CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through north central West Virginia and surrounding regions on Monday.

The storm system has 34 West Virginia counties under a Tornado Watch until 6 p.m., and left thousands of people without power.

12 News viewers have been sending in photos from across the area throughout the day.

A rainbow over Fairmont at 7:44 a.m. on Monday. Lightning over Fairmont at 2:21 p.m. on Monday. Rainclouds over Fairmont at 2:31 p.m. on Monday.

In Albright, Peston County, viewers sent pictures of hail stones, with one about the size of a ping pong ball.

A hailstone in Terra Alta that measures more than an inch wide.

Another Preston County-based viewer measured a hailstone, finding it was more than an inch wide.

