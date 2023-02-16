CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Due to excessive rainfall, a number of counties in central and southern West Virginia are under a Flood Warning, and other areas are under a Flood Watch. Gov. Jim Justice has also declared a State of Emergency in all 55 counties due to severe weather.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Cabell, Mason and Putnam counties are under the warning until 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, and parts of Braxton, Clay, Nicholas, Webster, Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Raleigh and Wyoming counties are under the warning until 7:30 p.m.

Webster County is the most at risk in north central West Virginia, where another inch of rain is possible throughout the afternoon, in addition to the several inches of rain that fell earlier in the day.

Those affected by the warning should turn around in they encounter flooded roads or bridges, according to NWS.

Also in north central West Virginia, Gilmer, Lewis, as well as parts of Pocahontas, Randolph, Webster, Ritchie and Upshur counties are under a Flood Watch.

Updated watches, warnings and advisories in the area are updated on the StormTracker 12 Weather Alerts page.