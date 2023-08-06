CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After a relatively calm weekend, shower and storm chances increase as we head through the evening and into the workweek. This evening, we will see strong to severe storms move through the region with a threat for excessive rainfall as multiple rounds of showers move through.

SUNDAY EVENING SEVERE THREAT (WBOY IMAGE)

Looking into Monday, the severe threat increases to a 3 out of 5. The main threats expected are damaging winds and hail, however, an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. The threat of excessive rainfall will continue through Monday evening.

SEVERE THREAT FOR MONDAY (WBOY IMAGE) TORNADO THREAT FOR MONDAY (WBOY IMAGE) WIND THREAT FOR MONDAY (WBOY IMAGE)

A low pressure system that is currently just to the west of our area will move in overnight and into Monday morning, bringing us heavy rain and strong winds. A second round of storms, currently over the central plains, will move in early Monday morning and continue throughout the day. If we see enough sunshine through the early afternoon, that could lead to more severe storms through the evening hours.

