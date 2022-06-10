BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A round of severe storms in north central West Virginia on Wednesday brought a lot of beautiful lightning and clouds to the area, but it also caused some damage, including to homes in Bridgeport.

Several large trees were downed near Bridgeport’s Deegan and Hinkle Lake, hitting several homes and cars in the area, and blocking roads. This home near Briarwood Park was hit by a large tree that fell during the storm.

The same tree also hit the homeowner’s truck, shattering the windshield and denting the roof.

(WBOY image)

This home in South Hill Farms was also hit by a tree, causing damage to its roof.

Friday morning, crews were still working to get the road cleaned up.

(WBOY image

(WBOY image)

In addition to this area of Bridgeport, if your car was parked in the Morgantown area during the storms Wednesday, you might want to check your hood and roof. This photo and video show a now polka dot roof of a car that was parked in Morgantown Wednesday night.

Car roof dented from hail in Morgantown (WBOY image)

Car roof dented from hail in Morgantown (WBOY image)

Hail in Morgantown, Pauline Woodall

Hail in Morgantown, Mary Dalton

Hail in Morgantown, B.J. Dalton

Early Thursday morning after the storm, there were also 7,000 Mon Power outages in West Virginia. As of midday on Friday, there are only 23.

If you saw damage from the storm, send us your photos by email or reach out on the 12 News or StormTracker 12 Facebook pages.