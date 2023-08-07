CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Thirty-four West Virginia counties are under a tornado watch Monday.
The National Weather Service’s Tornado Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday and includes the following counties:
- Braxton
- Calhoun
- Clay
- Gilmer
- Jackson
- Nicholas
- Roane
- Taylor
- Webster
- Barbour
- Doddridge
- Harrison
- Lewis
- Pleasants
- Pocahontas
- Randolph
- Ritchie
- Tyler
- Upshur
- Wirt
- Wood
- Boone
- Fayette
- Kanawha
- Lincoln
- Logan
- McDowell
- Mingo
- Putnam
- Raleigh
- Wyoming
- Cabell
- Mason
- Wayne
The Tornado Watch is also in effect for certain Ohio, Kentucky and Virginia counties. Click here for the latest updates from the National Weather Service.
Stay tuned to StormTracker 12 on air and online for the latest on this active weather day.