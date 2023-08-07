CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Thirty-four West Virginia counties are under a tornado watch Monday.

The National Weather Service’s Tornado Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday and includes the following counties:

Braxton

Calhoun

Clay

Gilmer

Jackson

Nicholas

Roane

Taylor

Webster

Barbour

Doddridge

Harrison Lewis

Pleasants

Pocahontas

Randolph

Ritchie

Tyler

Upshur

Wirt

Wood

Boone

Fayette

Kanawha Lincoln

Logan

McDowell

Mingo

Putnam

Raleigh

Wyoming

Cabell

Mason

Wayne

Credit: National Weather Service

The Tornado Watch is also in effect for certain Ohio, Kentucky and Virginia counties. Click here for the latest updates from the National Weather Service.

Stay tuned to StormTracker 12 on air and online for the latest on this active weather day.