BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Several roads in Harrison County were completely covered with water during flash flooding Tuesday afternoon.

Route 50 in Bridgeport was closed around 5 p.m. between Lodgeville and Virginia Streets. The video in the player above taken by Stephenie Bartlett shows flooding completely over Route 50 where the road was closed. Traffic was being directed around by the Speedway. The road has since been reopened.

Flooding in Bridgeport on Aug. 29 (WBOY image) Flooding in by James Street in Bridgeport on Aug. 29 (WBOY image) High water in Bridgeport on Aug. 29 (WBOY image) Flooding in Bridgeport on Aug. 29 (WBOY image)

In Anmoore, the Philippi Pike and Route 58 were also completely covered in water, and an Anmoore Fire Department truck was parked in the road preventing traffic from passing through. A video shared by the Town of Anmoore shows major flooding happening in that area.

Power outages were also reported in the area, including on the traffic lights at the Interstate 79 and U.S. Route 50 exchange, which caused additional traffic delays in the area.

Harrison County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 8 p.m. Neighboring counties Barbour and Taylor counties are also under a Flash Flood Warning until 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, and Randolph County is under one until 7:45 p.m.