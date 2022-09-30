CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Storms from Hurricane Ian are expected to hit West Virginia Friday night, and ahead of possible flooding and strong winds, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties Friday afternoon.

A Flood Watch and Wind Advisory have been issued for portions of West Virginia. While flooding is mostly a threat to counties in southern West Virginia, parts of Harrison, Preston, Monongalia, Lewis, Doddridge, Ritchie and Upshur counties are under Wind Advisory. Starting Friday night, wind gusts up to 40-50 miles per hour and localized flooding are possible.

“Due to the magnitude of Hurricane Ian and the rainfall amounts predicted for West Virginia, I have ordered our state agencies to prepare to respond immediately if necessary,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re ready to provide all possible resources should flooding or other weather incidents occur.”

According to the StormTracker 12 forecast, most of the remnants of Ian will be seen on Saturday in north central West Virginia with continued rain into Sunday. For the latest alerts, check our weather alerts page.

