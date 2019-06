Meteorologist Scott Sincoff breaks down what a Flash Flood Watch is and some tips to help us if we get stuck in a flooded situation.

It seems like it has been raining forever across north-central West Virginia.

Up to an inch of rain has fallen throughout the Mountain State from Sunday to Tuesday morning. Another inch or two of rainfall is possible in spots with showers and downpours falling hard and fast. This could be happening as soon as Wednesday or Thursday.

These conditions are some of the reasons that we are currently under a Flash Flood Watch…but what is a Flash Flood Watch? Meteorologist Scott Sincoff breaks it down.