CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — In case you haven’t already heard, this week is going to be wet and the potential for flooding will only increase through the rest of the week.

Due to a stalled front on top of the Mountain State, north central West Virginia will see multiple rounds of showers & storms in the coming days. Some of these storms and showers could produce heavy rain and generate flooding, especially in low-lying areas, places near rivers and other areas prone to flooding. The National Weather Service already has an Areal Flood Watch out for the southern part of our viewing area and the southern part of the state until Friday at 8 a.m. As the week goes on, we will likely see the entire state covered in an Areal Flood Watch. Should you come across a flooded roadway, turn around don’t drown!

Stationary Front stalled over the Mid- Atlantic and Midwest.

Areal Flood Watch issued for most of West Virginia until Friday at 8 AM





The threat of flooding increases throughout the rest of the week. (WBOY)

As the week progresses, the threat of flooding only increases across the state. The Weather Prediction Center has a level 3 risk Wednesday night into Thursday. Wednesday possible strong to severe storms could drop more rainfall across the state and lead to more flooding in the area. There is also added threats in gusty winds and large hail toward Ohio.

Level 1 risk of severe weather tomorrow. (WBOY)

With the multiple rounds of showers and storms through the rest of the week, some areas could see anywhere between 3 to 5 inches of rain before everything is done.

Areas could see anywhere between 3-5 inches of rain by the end of the week. (WBOY)

Saturday, as of right now, looks like the day this active pattern will break, but the new work week could have more showers and storms to follow.

Chances of rain decrease slightly over the weekend. (WBOY)

