CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After experiencing a day filled with windy conditions this past weekend, it appears we’re heading for more of the same this Saturday in West Virginia, with gusts of up to 45 mph in most of north central West Virginia and up to 60 mph in the higher elevations.

There will also be some rain showers, and in higher elevations, possibly a few snowflakes moving in with that system.

Low pressure in the great lakes and a warm front – WBOY IMAGE Low Pressure continuing eastward – WBOY IMAGE.

Here’s how it will play out:

A low-pressure system to the north in the Great Lakes will be strengthening Friday into Saturday. As it intensifies it will first bring rain showers and breezy winds to the area. Rain will first arrive mainly in the afternoon on Friday. Winds initially will be out of the southwest at 15 to 20 mph gusting upwards of 30 mph, and thunderstorms are also possible.

Showers are storms are possible in the predawn hours of Saturday. WBOY IMAGE

Rain will last into the overnight hours of Friday and into Saturday. The heaviest of the rain will occur overnight into the morning hours. Rain totals could top out near an inch. Widespread flooding isn’t expected, but there could be localized issues.

We could see rain totals approach an inch. WBOY IMAGE

During the day, winds will once again be an issue area-wide. Sustained winds will be between 25 to 35 mph with gusts in excess of 45 miles per hour. Sixty mph gusts are possible in higher elevations. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for many of our higher locations from Saturday morning until early Sunday morning. More wind-related alerts could be issued closer to Saturday. Power outages, downed power lines, tree limbs and additional damage to some buildings are possible as well.

High Wind Watch issued- WBOY IMAGE

Breezy winds Friday – WBOY IMAGE

High gusty winds Saturday -WBOY IMAGE

Winds should calm down as we head overnight into Sunday. Before that, there could be another round of showers or even a few snowflakes going into the nighttime hours of Saturday. High pressure will be over Sunday as highs reach the 50s, but the following days should be pleasant for early April with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

70 degree temperatures return next week -WBOY IMAGE. A Few Snowlfakes are possible Saturday night. – WBOY IMAGE

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com! Subscribe to our daily weather email newsletter and our breaking news to stay up to date on severe weather alerts!