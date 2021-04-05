Shower chances throughout the week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Make sure to grab the umbrellas and keep them handy over the next several days.

Shower chances will be present across north-central West Virginia through the beginning of next week.

However, it’s not looking that bad as we are looking at plenty of dry spots, and even peeks of sunshine within the next week – so make sure to have the sunscreen and shades ready.

Rain chances will last through the middle of the month.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, there is a chance for above-average precipitation over the next six-to-ten days; that is from the 11th to 15th of April. Precipitation amounts, though, are expected to be on the lower side.

This, unfortunately, won’t benefit our dry land that much for our farmers. Some areas along and west of I-79 are abnormally dry, according to the latest Drought Monitor out of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The humidity and moisture will help a little bit, but it will also keep temperatures warm as well.

This will produce warmer and more humid conditions as shower chances persist over the next week.

Conditions will remain warmer than what we typically see with 70s present as both high and afternoon temperatures over six of the next seven days. Average high temperatures for this time of year are usually in the lower 60s.

Make sure to stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, Amazon Alexa, and on wboy.com!