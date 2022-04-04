CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An active weather week is upon us as Mother Nature is once again pulling out all of the stops for north central West Virginia for the first full week of April.

After a cloudy and cool Monday, temperatures will be on the upswing Tuesday.

Temperature trend for April 5-11 (WBOY)

That trend will continue through the midweek as temperatures will be at or above the average high temperature of 64 degrees.

This warmth will have a catch of course, as moisture moves into the region.

Showers Tuesday afternoon (WBOY)

Light to moderate rain showers will build throughout north-central West Virginia beginning Tuesday morning into the afternoon and evening. An embedded rumble of thunder and some downpours are possible into the evening.

Strong storm chance Wednesday evening (WBOY)

As we head into Wednesday, things will be warm, breezy, and partly sunny for much of the day before showers and strong storms move in around and after sunset.

Strong wind gusts as well as minor flooding and heavy rain are possible as showers weaken into Thursday.

Rainfall accumulation estimates through Thursday (WBOY)

Because of all of the potential rainfall, much of north-central West Virginia could see up to an inch or two of rain through Thursday.

This pattern will change as cooler high temperatures are expected toward the end of the week.

The possibility of snow is in the cards Friday and Saturday for some of north-central West Virginia (WBOY)

Yes, the potential for wet snow is there late Friday and Saturday. However – it is way too early to talk specifics as many things will likely change by then.

—

