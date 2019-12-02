Slick Roadways Possible

CLARKSBURG, W.VA - Winter is one of our favorite seasons here in the Mountain State. From skiing and tubing on the slopes to driving carefully through a snowstorm, the StormTracker12 weather team is here to help you be the most prepared for the snow in the upcoming season.

Winter has already come in spots throughout north central West Virginia. From the foothills of Barbour and Upshur counties to the high peaks of Snowshoe Mountain and Canaan Heights -- some areas have already seen up to a foot of snow with winter not officially starting for another few weeks.