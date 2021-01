CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A large system of precipitation moved through north-central West Virginia Friday for a messy New Year’s Day.

To ring in 2021, viewers from across Wild and Wonderful West Virginia sent in pictures to show Mother Nature’s beauty during a break from inclement weather.

Teresa Simpson Cummins, Jakes Run

Kenneth Moore, West Union

Kenneth Moore, West Union

Paula Simons, Metz

Barbara Doak, Doddridge County

Daniel Fulton, Cranesville

Daniel Fulton, Cranesville

Daniel Fulton, Cranesville

Daniel Fulton, Cranesville

James Kennedy, Grant Town

Betsy Nelson-Wells, Pennsboro

If you have any pictures, please send them in to weather@wboy.com.