Snow and cold possible for rest of week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – April showers have been continuing into May with below-average temperatures staying put throughout the region.

Freezing and sub-temperatures will be with us Thursday morning thanks to Wednesday’s showers moving out with a chilly northwest wind blowing in that cold air.

Low temperatures will be in the 30s with wind gusts up to 15-20 MPH will bring wind chill values in the low-to-mid 20s across the region.

Make sure to bundle up if you have to go out and cover up your plants!

Due to the unusually cold temperatures, crops and sensitive vegetation could be killed. A Freeze Warning is out for the majority of north-central West Virginia until 9 AM Thursday morning.

Another shot of wintry weather is possible late Friday into Saturday.

Arctic air behind the rainy weather Friday will likely turn showers into sleet and snow.

This is possible Friday evening into the overnight into the foothills and mountains.

More snow shower and flurry chances are possible Saturday morning with low temperatures around or below freezing along and east of I-79.

The Wild and Wonderful is not expected to see much wintry accumulation, but it will be enough to shock some and cause slick spots on roadways.

Anywhere from a flurry up to an inch of wet and heavy snow is possible for most of the region Friday night into Saturday morning. One to two inches of snow is possible into the foothills and mountains at elevations greater than 2,500 feet.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest updates.