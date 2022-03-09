CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After the first Saturday of March brought warmth and sunshine, the second Saturday of March may leave something left to be desired.

Impact area for potential winter storm Saturday (WBOY)

Much of the Ohio Valley has the potential to see moderate to heavy snowfall amounts Saturday. The biggest impacts for this system look to be rounds of heavy snow, hazardous travel, slick road conditions, and the potential for power outages.

The snow looks to be heaviest Saturday morning after transitioning from rain and sleet.

Timing of potentially heavy snow Saturday morning (WBOY)

However, the timing of that cold air could play a BIG factor in how much snow we see and if that snow stays as sleet and/or rain; if warmer air lingers longer than expected, that could cut snow totals.



Timing of snow showers Saturday afternoon (WBOY)

Snow showers wind down in the afternoon and evening Saturday as drier air looks to push in.

It is still too early to tell for a forecast of snow totals, but trends and guidance are looking like it will be shovelable to plowable snow.

Snowman Meter for Saturday (WBOY)

