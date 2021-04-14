Snow and sleet chance in higher elevations late Thursday into Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Colder air is coming back for a brief visit into the highest peaks late Thursday evening into Friday.

After some areas of rain Wednesday, more showers are expected into Thursday to the east of I-79. However as the sun sets, a chill in the air will convert some of that showery activity into wintry precipitation.

The snow, sleet, and freezing rain potential will be late Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Although precipitation will remain light, slick roadways are possible as travel may be difficult along the areas near Route 219, I-68, and Corridor H for the Friday morning commute.

Wintry precipitation amounts will be light, but a glaze of ice is possible into Webster, Pocahontas, and southern Randolph counties Thursday night into Friday morning. Up to an inch or two of snow is possible into the higher elevations of Randolph, Pocahontas, Tucker, Pendleton, Garrett, Preston, and Grant counties.

