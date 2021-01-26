Snow brings headache late Wednesday into Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The last week of January has already brought warmth, rain, ice, freezing rain, and gusty winds to the Mountain State. Let’s add snow to the mix, shall we?

A large area of low pressure is bringing moisture and cold air from the Rocky Mountains toward the Ohio Valley.

Snow will move into the Mountain State from this system beginning late Wednesday night.

The heaviest snow will stay to our south overnight into Thursday morning.

This will cause a few flakes to fly in north-central West Virginia causing a nuisance early Thursday, but nothing that Mountaineers aren’t used to for January.

Icy and slick roadways are likely, especially along Route 20 into Upshur and Webster counties, along Route 219, and Corridor H. Blowing snow is also possible into the high peaks, especially in the highest elevations greater than 2,500 feet. This could cause reduced visibility along with the potentially gusty winds up to 30 MPH.

Besides the slippery streets, snow on the ground will cause headaches for commuters heading to Elkins, Buckhannon, Weston, Flatwoods, and Clarksburg, among other places in north-central West Virginia.

Much of the northern half of West Virginia will see a dusting to about one inch of the white stuff with locally higher amounts of snowfall possible. Areas higher than 2,500 feet in elevation will likely see one-to-two inches of snow with locally higher amounts possible.

Make sure to send in your reports, pictures, and videos to the StormTracker 12 weather team to help us share your weather story! Send the pictures, videos, and reports to weather@wboy.com, Facebook, or Twitter.