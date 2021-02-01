Snow brings joy to our furry friends

Rory and Bess in the snow – Ronda Retton and Jim Tennant, Fairview

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Inches and feet of snow fell across parts of north-central West Virginia Sunday and Monday allowing humans to shovel, plow, but also play in what some Mountaineers like to call a Winter Wonderland.

However, the fun in the snow is not just for adults and kids, alike.

Our furry friends loved the snow as well. Here are some pictures and videos that viewers sent in from across north-central West Virginia.

Elvis – K Hardenburg-Cornell

Gracie – Meghan Moore, Fairmont

Odie – Angie Lowther Goff, Beverly

Mack – Joe and Kim Johnson, Valley Point

Phoebe – Jodie Bates, Finzel, MD

Willow – Olivia Crawford

Jasper – Jessica Kisamore, Limestone

Roxy – Kelli Willis, Bridgeport

Elvis – Jmaes Gilbert, Parsons

Lilly – Roxanna Keener, Philippi

Stella – Barb Sargent, Alpena

Dixie – Josie Ann, Middle Mountain (Bowden)

DixC Pup – Sarah Bailey, Morgantown

Kane – Sherri Lynn

Neeko – Crystal Sharp-Ware

Leo – Christy Riffee Naternicola

Barley – Cindy Michael

Ozzy – Desire Miller

Daisy & Arlo – Sarah Braham, Preston County

Bentley River – Marlana Tetrick

Harper – Jon Jay Shimko

Taavi – Susan Foster, Bridgeport

Penne – Sarah Bailey, Morgantown

Kimbo Slice – Haley Hall

Buck – Patricia Rutherford

Huckleberry – Heather Hudson

Zorro – Sherry Long

Dax – Wendy Bartlett, Rivesville

Angel – Linda Cross

Callie – Kayla Donley, East Dailey

If you have any pictures or snow reports, please send them into the StormTracker 12 weather team on Facebook, Twitter, or by email to weather@wboy.com.