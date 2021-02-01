Snow brings joy to our furry friends

Rory and Bess in the snow – Ronda Retton and Jim Tennant, Fairview
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Inches and feet of snow fell across parts of north-central West Virginia Sunday and Monday allowing humans to shovel, plow, but also play in what some Mountaineers like to call a Winter Wonderland.
However, the fun in the snow is not just for adults and kids, alike.
Our furry friends loved the snow as well. Here are some pictures and videos that viewers sent in from across north-central West Virginia.
Callie – Kayla Donley, East Dailey
If you have any pictures or snow reports, please send them into the StormTracker 12 weather team on Facebook, Twitter, or by email to weather@wboy.com.