Snow brings joy to our furry friends

Rory and Bess in the snow – Ronda Retton and Jim Tennant, Fairview

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Inches and feet of snow fell across parts of north-central West Virginia Sunday and Monday allowing humans to shovel, plow, but also play in what some Mountaineers like to call a Winter Wonderland.

However, the fun in the snow is not just for adults and kids, alike.

Our furry friends loved the snow as well. Here are some pictures and videos that viewers sent in from across north-central West Virginia.

  • Elvis – K Hardenburg-Cornell
  • Gracie – Meghan Moore, Fairmont
  • Odie – Angie Lowther Goff, Beverly
  • Mack – Joe and Kim Johnson, Valley Point
  • Phoebe – Jodie Bates, Finzel, MD
  • Willow – Olivia Crawford
  • Jasper – Jessica Kisamore, Limestone
  • Roxy – Kelli Willis, Bridgeport
  • Brittany Hulderman
  • Elvis – Jmaes Gilbert, Parsons
  • Lilly – Roxanna Keener, Philippi
  • Stella – Barb Sargent, Alpena
  • Dixie – Josie Ann, Middle Mountain (Bowden)
  • DixC Pup – Sarah Bailey, Morgantown
  • Ashley Murphy
  • Kane – Sherri Lynn
  • Neeko – Crystal Sharp-Ware
  • Leo – Christy Riffee Naternicola
  • Barley – Cindy Michael
  • Ozzy – Desire Miller
  • Daisy & Arlo – Sarah Braham, Preston County
  • Bentley River – Marlana Tetrick
  • Harper – Jon Jay Shimko
  • Taavi – Susan Foster, Bridgeport
  • Penne – Sarah Bailey, Morgantown
  • Kimbo Slice – Haley Hall
  • Buck – Patricia Rutherford
  • Huckleberry – Heather Hudson
  • Ashley Murphy
  • Zorro – Sherry Long
  • Dax – Wendy Bartlett, Rivesville
  • Angel – Linda Cross
  • Roseanna Post

Callie – Kayla Donley, East Dailey

