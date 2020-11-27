Snow chance next week? What we know and what we don’t know

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – There are lots of questions regarding next week’s potential snowfall here in north-central West Virginia.

We know a few things. Rain is in the forecast for Monday.

Showers and downpours will be with us throughout the day as colder air pushes in.

That will bring us wintry precipitation overnight into Tuesday.

The chance for snow is possible for the rest of our Tuesday morning into the afternoon, and this is because of cold temperatures in the 20s or 30s – at or below freezing.

An upslope snow shower is in the cards for the high peaks Wednesday morning as the system exits.

Now, that is the way things look as of Friday evening. There are still several unknowns about this system, however.

The track of the storm is a big factor. We need to see a strong blast of cold air come in from Canada as well as moisture from the Great Lakes for snow to occur this time of year.

The amount of snow is still unknown, however, early forecast models are predicting minor measurable snow, with locally higher amounts possible. The timing of how long the snow will specifically last as well as the number of rounds of snow are still a question mark this far out.

Another thing that we are looking at is the elevation difference in north-central West Virginia. Over two-thousand feet separates the highest elevations and the I-79 corridor, and that will play a role on impacts for different communities across the Mountain State.

The bottom line: it is still too early to tell how much snow we will potentially see.

