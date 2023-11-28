CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Snowy conditions have led to traffic congestion and accidents in north central West Virginia on Tuesday morning.

This comes as Harrison and Taylor counties’ 911 center is experiencing a phone outage, and 12 News staff were unable to get through to Doddridge, Ritchie or Wetzel counties’ 911 centers.

WV511 shows major delays throughout most of north central West Virginia, as well as closures. Check WV511 before heading out.

The Barbour County 911 Center said that there have been multiple accidents throughout the county, including two near Philip Barbour High School, but that as of around 9 a.m., no one had been seriously injured in those accidents.

LuAnn Shomo of Barbour County sent 12 News the video above, which has been cropped to fit in the body of this story and slowed down to show road conditions, in which you can see several cars in the ditch. Shomo said it was taken off of Route 250 on 4H Camp Road, near the entrance of Philip Barbour High School.

