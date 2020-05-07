Snow confidence increases across the Mountain State

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Colder and wetter air is moving into the region as we wrap up the workweek.

Showers will begin late Thursday night into Friday morning. Downpours and possible thunderstorms will then push in toward the afternoon.

This will bring thunder and lightning, gusty winds up to 30 MPH, small hail and flooding chances.

We are expecting up to an inch of rain across much of the region with spots along the Route 50 corridor and south of Route 33 seeing the possibility of one to two inches of rain. This will cause flooding in low-lying areas as well as near creeks, streams, and rivers.

Colder air will move in once the cold front passes through the Mountain State.

This will change the rain into a sleet and snow mix.

The changeover to wintry weather will cause slushy and slippery conditions throughout the I-79 corridor and east late Friday night into Saturday morning.

According to forecast models – we aren’t going to see much snow, but it will be a taste of winter that was rarely seen in the past winter.

Anywhere from a flurry to an inch of snow is possible along and east of I-79. One to two inches is possible in the foothills and mountains with locally higher amounts of one to four inches of wet and heavy snow is possible in the elevations

The bulk of the region will see the snow late Friday night into pre-dawn Saturday morning.

The mountains will see that lingering snow showers into the lunch hour on Saturday with clearing and freezing conditions as temperatures Saturday morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for all of north-central West Virginia and mountain Maryland Saturday morning from 12 a.m. through 9 a.m.

These below freezing temperatures will likely kill crops and vegetation so make sure to cover or wrap up your plants and crops.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest updates.