CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – The unusual weather and warm temperatures north central West Virginia saw Thursday will transition back to more winter-appropriate temperatures on Friday, bringing snow and ice with it.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Harrison, Taylor, Barbour, Randolph, Webster, Western Pocahontas, Braxton, Upshur, Lewis, Gilmer, Ritchie, Wirt, Pleasants, and Doddridge counties from 4 a.m. Friday through Saturday at 7 a.m. Slippery road conditions are expected to cause issues on the morning and evening commutes.

Rain, which most of the state has experienced throughout the day on Thursday, is expected to transition into a wintry mix and eventually to snow through the morning Friday, as a cold front moves into the region. Light snow accumulation will mainly be seen along hilltops during the early hours while, the heaviest snow will move into the region during the evening hours Friday into the overnight hours, dying down early Saturday morning.

Along the lowlands (mainly west of I-79), expect a light dusting, up to an inch of snow accumulation. In the higher elevations, snow accumulations increase with 1-3 inches expected for most locations east of I-79 and 2-5 inches possible through much of Randolph, Tucker, Webster and Pocahontas counties.

