Snow in mid-April? It’s possible!

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a gusty weekend across north-central West Virginia, a chance of winter is on the way for the higher elevations.

This potential is mainly for the higher elevations, but anywhere east of I-79 has the chance to see at least see a few wet snowflakes fly.

The first round of potential snow and wintry mix begins Tuesday afternoon in the foothills and mountain counties.

Moisture and colder air will keep things slushy as you go up in elevation. Temperatures in the 40s will keep conditions rainy and wet along I-79 and west.

Colder air will continue to trickle in as the sun goes down.

A band of heavy snow is possible in the high peaks of eastern Tucker, eastern Randolph and parts of Pocahontas and Pendleton counties with possible wetter snow, wintry mix, and rain as you go toward the lowlands.

The majority of the snow will likely melt on contact because road temperatures will be well-above freezing.

Still – conditions may be slushy, so please drive with caution and with your headlights and wipers on during the precipitation.

The mix of snow and rain will continue into the early morning hours of Wednesday with some slushy and slick into the higher peaks of north-central West Virginia.

Things will calm down with plenty of sunshine to warm us back into the upper 40s to around 50. Temperatures will be well below the average high of 65 degrees.

That cold air will bring the chance for more moisture to move in overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

The colder air in the higher elevations will give us more of a wintry mix and wet snow chance for the mountains and more rain fading into early Thursday for the lowlands.

By the time Thursday morning, several inches of snow “will fall” east of I-79, but will most likely not accumulate.

The good news is, however, the majority of the snow will likely melt on contact due to warm road temperatures.

This will cause a little bit of a slushy and wet mess on the roadways, so please make sure to drive slowly and with caution; this is especially true for hilly and mountainous terrain.

Another round of wintry mix (mostly rain) is possible late Friday into Saturday. This looks mostly wet, and not wintry at this time. However, we are still keeping our eyes on it.