Snow on the way to start December

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A potent early-season winter storm is set to move through the region, bringing several locations their first accumulating snow of the season.

Before we see the snow, we will be seeing heavy rain for the early morning hours to start your Monday. The rain will be heaviest just in time for your morning commute; be sure to use caution when you are heading to work to start the workweek. Heavier rain will give way to isolated rain showers in the afternoon and last through the evening.

The transition to snow will then take place heading into Monday night. Around 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM areas surrounding north-central will start to see snow, but don’t be surprised if the rain showers lingering until 9:00 PM – 10:00 PM along I-79 before the full transition to snow takes places.

Once all of north-central West Virginia reaches the freezing mark and below, snow showers will last for your Monday night through your Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday morning commutes will be impacted by this snow. Be sure to allow plenty of time when heading out the door thanks to the snow creating slick spots on the roadways.

Our current snowfall forecast as of 6 PM Sunday is as follows:

2-4″: Areas along and west of I-79

4-6+”: Areas east of I-79 through the mountains

6-8+”: Higher mountain ridges

If the transition to snow takes a little longer and dry air works into the region, the I-79 corridor will be closer to 1-2″. Some models are suggesting this will take place so be aware there could be a shift in the forecast before Monday evening. The upslope snow machine will be cranking for areas into the mountains and we are expecting snowfall totals to top 4 inches along many of the ridges in our mountainous terrain.

Gusty winds and cold arctic air will be moving in for your Tuesday afternoon. Wind gusts upwards of 25-35 MPH are possible in the lowlands with gusts upwards of 45 MPH possible for the high mountain peaks. This will cause blowing snow conditions that will reduce visibility into the mountains as well as drop our wind chills down into the teens and single digits.

If you have any snow reports Tuesday near you, you can email them to weather@wboy.com or send them to our WBOY StormTracker 12 Facebook page.