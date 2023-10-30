CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After a warm Halloween weekend across north central West Virginia, trick-or-treaters might have to tough much colder temperatures on Oct. 31.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts that about half of north central West Virginia, including Randolph, Tucker, Preston, Barbour, Upshur and Webster counties will see snow starting Halloween night.

The NWS expects less than an inch of accumulation in West Virginia’s mountains, but said that places in higher elevations like Elkins could see up to two inches between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Expected Snowfall – Official NWS Forecast from 8 p.m. Oct. 31 to 2 p.m. Nov. 1 (Courtesy: NWS) High End Amount Snowfall – Official NWS Forecast from 8 p.m. Oct. 31 to 2 p.m. Nov. 1 (Courtesy: NWS)

According to the NWS, Elkins is almost guaranteed to get notable snow and has a 95% chance of getting more than 0.1 inches. Places like Clarksburg and Morgantown could still get a dusting but only have an approximately 40% chance of getting more than 0.1 inches, according to the NWS.

Percent chance that snow amounts will be greater than 0.1″ between 8 p.m. on oct. 31 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 1 (Courtesy: NWS)

In addition to possible snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day on Monday. There is also a freeze warning in effect for Monday night into Tuesday morning in Monongalia, Preston, Marion and Tucker counties in north central West Virginia as well as Wetzel County, according to the NWS alerts.

