SNOW REPORTS: Flurries give us a cold Winter Wonderland

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Snow beginning late Wednesday came down across north-central West Virginia through Thursday afternoon, with some spots seeing the snow continue through the evening hours.

French Creek, WV on Thursday afternoon – Roberta Hatcher

Most spots across north-central West Virginia saw less than an inch of the white stuff, but several saw greater than one inch of snow.

Here is a list of snow reports from across north-central West Virginia:

...BRAXTON COUNTY... SUTTON LAKE 1.0 IN ...DODDRIDGE COUNTY... 11 NE WEST UNION 1.1 IN 3 SE WEST UNION 0.2 IN ...GARRETT COUNTY... McHENRY 0.5 IN MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK 0.5 IN ...GILMER COUNTY... 3 NNW ROSEDALE 1.6 IN GLENVILLE 0.5 IN ...HARRISON COUNTY... 1 NW LOST CREEK 0.6 IN ...LEWIS COUNTY... STONEWALL LAKE 1.0 IN ...MONONGALIA COUNTY... MORGANTOWN 0.1 IN ...POCAHONTAS COUNTY... 3 NE FROST 0.3 IN BUCKEYE 0.3 IN 1 S BARTOW 0.2 IN ...PRESTON COUNTY... KINGWOOD 1.0 IN TERRA ALTA 0.8 IN ...RANDOLPH COUNTY... ELKINS 1.0 IN ...TAYLOR COUNTY... TYGART LAKE 0.4 IN ...TUCKER COUNTY... THOMAS 2.5 IN CANAAN VALLEY 1.5 IN ...TYLER COUNTY... 3 ESE MIDDLEBOURNE 0.4 IN ...UPSHUR COUNTY... FRENCH CREEK 2.0 IN 2 NE ROCK CAVE 1.2 IN 1 SSE BUCKHANNON 0.8 IN ...WEBSTER COUNTY... HACKER VALLEY 1.0 IN ...WOOD COUNTY... 2 SW WALKER 1.5 IN 1 NW PARKERSBURG 1.0 IN 2 NE VIENNA 0.3 IN

Canaan Valley on Thursday afternoon – Sue Smith

If you have any snow reports, pictures, or videos – please send them to the StormTracker 12 weather team on Facebook, Twitter, or by email to weather@wboy.com!