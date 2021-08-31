Snowbird School Report for Wednesday, September 1st as of 11:30 PM – Tuesday, August 31st

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The remnants of Hurricane Ida are causing school closings and delays for Wednesday morning, September 1st, 2021.

As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, here are the latest school delays and closings due to the potential flooding on Friday impacting schools.

2-HOUR DELAY

  • Monongalia County Schools
  • Ritchie County Schools
  • Fairmont Catholic School
  • Trinity Christian School in Morgantown
  • Valley High School (Wetzel County)
  • Hundred High School (Wetzel County)
  • Long Drain School (Wetzel County)
  • Short Line School (Wetzel County)

CLOSED

  • Tyler County Schools
  • Doddridge County Schools

REMOTE LEARNING

  • Nicholas County Schools

