Snowbird School Report for Wednesday, September 1st as of 11:30 PM – Tuesday, August 31st

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The remnants of Hurricane Ida are causing school closings and delays for Wednesday morning, September 1st, 2021.
As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, here are the latest school delays and closings due to the potential flooding on Friday impacting schools.
2-HOUR DELAY
- Monongalia County Schools
- Ritchie County Schools
- Fairmont Catholic School
- Trinity Christian School in Morgantown
- Valley High School (Wetzel County)
- Hundred High School (Wetzel County)
- Long Drain School (Wetzel County)
- Short Line School (Wetzel County)
CLOSED
- Tyler County Schools
- Doddridge County Schools
REMOTE LEARNING
- Nicholas County Schools
