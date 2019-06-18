Snowbird wants YOU to join the summer reading program

Watch as Snowbird tells you his favorite books for each grade level

Have you ever wanted to explore space, be a rockstar, or cast magical spells? You could do all of that from the comfort of your couch by reading a book!

Snowbird thinks reading is fun, so he invites you to join the Snowbird Reading Program. The best part is, if you read the most books in your class, you can get a Snowbird prize! Don’t know where to start? Here are Snowbird’s favorites from each grade level.

Psst! Remember to fill out the Snowbird Reading Tracker so you can get credit for all the great books you read this summer!

Pre-K: Corduroy

Corduroy by Don Freeman

For Pre-K, Snowbird picked Corduroy. This book is about a teddy bear named Corduroy at the store waiting for someone to take him home. The bear is missing a button from his overalls, and so a little girl’s mother wouldn’t buy the bear. Corduroy goes on an adventure to find a new button.

Click to find Corduroy at a library near you

Kindergarten: Wemberly Worried

Wemberly Worried by Kevin Henkes

Kindergarteners will love Wemberly Worried. It’s about a mouse who worries about a lot–especially her first day of school. But then, the mouse meets a friend and finds out that school is too much fun to worry about.

Click to find Wemberly Worried at a library near you

1st Grade: Adrian Simcox Does Not Have a Horse

Adrian Simcox Does Not Have a Horse by Marcy Campbell

Praised for its message and beautiful illustrations, Adrian Simcox Does Not Have a Horse is a fun book for first graders. The book is about a girl named Chloe that doesn’t believe her classmate, Adrian when he says he has a horse. After confronting him, she learns a lesson about empathy.

Click to find Adrian Simcox Does Not Have a Horse at a library near you

2nd Grade: Harry Potter

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling

Snowbird picked Harry Potter for second graders. Along with all the magic and mayhem that this book is known for, Harry Potter also has relatable themes like friendship. This seven book series starts with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Click to find Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone at a library near you

3rd Grade: Sideways Stories from Wayside School

Sideways Stories from Wayside School by Louis Sachar

Sideways Stories from Wayside School is recommended for third graders. This fun book is a collection of short stories that take place at a wacky school that was accidentally built 30 stories high with one classroom on each floor.

Click to find Sideways Stories from Wayside School at a library near you

4th Grade: Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing

Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing by Judy Blume

For fourth graders, Snowbird recommends Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing, which follows Peter as he tries to deal with his annoying two-year-old brother Fudge. This book tackles sibling rivalry in an honest and humorous way.

Click to find Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing at a library near you

5th Grade: Bridge to Terabithia

Bridge to Terabithia by Katherine Paterson

For fifth graders, Bridge to Terabithia is recommended. The story is about the friendship between two imaginative kids, Jesse and Leslie. The friends create their own magical world where they rule as king and queen of an imaginary kingdom.

Click to find Bridge to Terabithia at a library near you

Be sure to let us know which books you read this summer by printing out the Snowbird Reading Tracker and logging the book title, pages read, and minutes read. Then when you go back to school in the fall, remember to give the reading tracker to your teacher so we can celebrate your reading success with the Snowbird Shuffle!



