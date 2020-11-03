Snowless, wet, and mild: the 2019-2020 winter

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Winter has already made its presence known for some of north-central West Virginia so far this year.

However in 2019-2020, we didn’t see much of a winter in the Mountain State.

CLARKSBURG

Going back to last year, the winter months of December, January, and February were above-average in both temperature and precipitation compared to what we should be seeing in the cold months.

For Clarksburg itself, it was the 2nd warmest winter on record. Records at Clarksburg go all the way back to 1922. Nick Webb, NWS Charleston Meteorologist

The average temperature in Clarksburg last winter was 40.3 degrees.

2019-2020 Winter Review of Clarksburg from NWS Charleston

Harrison County also saw a wet winter over the past year with Clarksburg seeing the 9th-highest amount of precipitation on record with 12.91 inches of liquid, but even with that, there was a lack of snow.

A snowy West Pike Street in Clarksburg

Only 5.5 inches of snow fell last winter in Clarksburg making it the 3rd-least snowfall on record in Clarksburg.

ELKINS

Elkins also had a warm and wet winter last year.

Randolph County had a mean, or average, temperature of 37.5 degrees; this made it the 5th-warmest winter on record.

2019-2020 Winter Review of Elkins from NWS Charleston

Elkins also had over 14 inches of precipitation in the 10th-wettest winter on record.

Elkins is another area with a significant decrease of snowfall compared to what they would normally expect. Nick Webb, NWS Charleston Meteorologist

Last year, Elkins had below-average snowfall with only 25.5 inches of snow, compared to its normal almost 60 inches of snow.

A snowy Route 33 near Elkins

MORGANTOWN

It was the same story at the climate site in Morgantown.

Last winter was the 8th-warmest winter on record with an average temperature of 38.6 degrees, five degrees higher than average.

A snowy road in Morgantown

Monongalia County also saw its 10th-wettest winter on record last year with 13.69 inches of precipitation, over five inches above average.

To see the StormTracker 12 2020 Winter Weather Special in its entirety, click here.

For the latest weather updates, follow the StormTracker 12 weather team on Facebook, Twitter, wboy.com, and on the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices.