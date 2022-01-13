Snowstorm confidence increasing for MLK weekend

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Significant snow and ice are likely across much of the eastern United States this upcoming weekend. Models have become more consistent on our region seeing a decent amount of accumulation but the locations receiving the largest amounts are still uncertain.

An area of low pressure will be bringing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and move northward up the eastern US.

(WBOY image)

How much snowfall we see in north central West Virginia depends on how far south the system tracks.

TIMING: Cloudy conditions overnight Sunday will make way for ice and snow to advance into the region Sunday morning.

(WBOY image)

As the system progresses through the day Sunday, snow is expected to be widespread with locations along and west of I-79 receiving more of a freezing rain/snow mix.

(WBOY image)

IMPACTS: With temperatures dropping, freezing rain is expected to play a large factor in this system which can potentially cause widespread power outages, slick roads, downed trees and more hazardous conditions.

(WBOY image)

A warm wedge is expected near the base of the mountains, this will cause temperatures to climb above freezing due to a down slopping affect in terms of wind. This set up is similar to most of the systems we saw last year which can greatly determine how much snow we see.

(WBOY image)

OVERALL: We will be seeing wintry weather across north central West Virginia this weekend; however, it is still too far out to know certainties as to how much accumulation. Continue to check back as the storm gets closer, as we will have a better concept of the timing and totals.

